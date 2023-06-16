Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $145,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

