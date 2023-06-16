DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,529 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

