ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

