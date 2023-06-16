Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 62,599 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $156,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

NYSE ONON opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

