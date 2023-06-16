Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $620,821.46 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $374.19 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $374.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

