Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,144,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.84% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $144,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MGY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

