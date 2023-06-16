ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.51% of ExlService worth $140,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 358.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.56 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

