12,000 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in UBS Group by 2,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UBS Group by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

