1,300 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PAC shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

NYSE PAC opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.0894 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

