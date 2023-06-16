Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OCS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth $472,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

