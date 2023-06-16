Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $12.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

