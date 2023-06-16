Traders Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

