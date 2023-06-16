Financial Survey: First Republic Bank (FRCB) & The Competition

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 628 2230 2270 61 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 73.55%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.03 First Republic Bank Competitors $13.85 billion $3.11 billion 10.14

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.61% 12.06% 0.98%

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

