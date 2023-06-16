Reviewing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arcellx has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcellx and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 11 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Arcellx currently has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Arcellx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

This table compares Arcellx and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -8.53 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.90 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Arcellx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.