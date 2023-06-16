Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -4,885.94% NEXGEL -163.84% -45.75% -32.13%

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 21.88, meaning that its share price is 2,088% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A NEXGEL $2.27 million 6.05 -$4.75 million ($0.67) -3.66

This table compares CVR Medical and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Medical beats NEXGEL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

