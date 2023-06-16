Reviewing IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IO Biotech and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

IO Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 436.59%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.47%. Given IO Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -48.61% -45.18% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -46.58% -43.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IO Biotech and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IO Biotech and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A N/A -$71.46 million ($2.48) -0.83 DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.68 million ($0.59) -5.39

DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IO Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IO Biotech has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of IO Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of IO Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats IO Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It is also developing DM300 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

