Comparing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -358.36% N/A -152.28% Ascend Wellness -16.45% -40.01% -7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GLG Life Tech and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 301.46%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.06 -$25.42 million ($0.69) -0.02 Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.33 -$80.90 million ($0.38) -1.80

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats GLG Life Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.