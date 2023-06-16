Comparing MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -73.66% -11.99% -10.62%

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

MaxCyte has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.75%. Given MaxCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte $44.26 million 11.71 -$23.57 million ($0.30) -16.77

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

