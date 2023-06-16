Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|1.42%
|12.83%
|4.11%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|1093
|2718
|2967
|113
|2.30
Institutional & Insider Ownership
45.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|2.40
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|$26.74 billion
|$573.41 million
|190.76
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon competitors beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.
Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.