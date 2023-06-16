Analyzing Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Lifetime Brands -2.22% 1.10% 0.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompX International and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 121.65%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than CompX International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $166.60 million 1.59 $20.87 million $1.78 12.12 Lifetime Brands $727.66 million 0.14 -$6.17 million ($0.72) -6.74

CompX International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifetime Brands pays out -23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CompX International beats Lifetime Brands on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

