Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) vs. Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Critical Analysis

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.82 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.90 $637.44 million $5.70 27.05

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.92% 11.01% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 5 7 0 2.27

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $168.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 98.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,769 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.