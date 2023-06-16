Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) versus Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Head-To-Head Review

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million N/A N/A Innate Pharma $60.78 million 4.41 -$61.22 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -415.51% -124.47% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 214.61%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

