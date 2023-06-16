Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 3.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.00. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.