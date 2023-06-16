Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.84.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Autodesk Stock Up 3.7 %
ADSK stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.00. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
