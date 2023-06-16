The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $4,962,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.