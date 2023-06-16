Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $250.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

