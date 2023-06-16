Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 132.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.50 ($1.62).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 154 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 122 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,457.88). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.9 %

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

LON TW opened at GBX 109.35 ($1.37) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.07 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.06, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

