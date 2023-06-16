Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Biohaven by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.