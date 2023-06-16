Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.