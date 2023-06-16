Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT at $25.57

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

