Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $121.80

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.