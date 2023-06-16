Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,530,713 shares of company stock valued at $37,686,036 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

