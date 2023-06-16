Yunji Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Yunji Price Performance

Yunji stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.