Yunji Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.
Yunji Price Performance
Yunji stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunji (YJ)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.