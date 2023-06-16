FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.66) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $197,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,339 shares of company stock worth $10,519,598. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

