Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PTN stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile



Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

