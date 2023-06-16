Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.