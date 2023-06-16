International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.