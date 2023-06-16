NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

