NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NBY opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
