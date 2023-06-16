The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

