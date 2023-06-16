Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Increases By 29.6%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

