26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:ADERW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
