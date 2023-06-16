Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

