Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

