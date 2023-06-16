26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

