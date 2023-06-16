Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advent Technologies by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 318,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.07. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

