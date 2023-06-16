HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.