Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 40.4%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

