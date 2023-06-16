Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 40.4%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.