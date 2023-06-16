ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

