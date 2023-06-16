Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

