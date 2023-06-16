StockNews.com Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of HCM stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
