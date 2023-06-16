StockNews.com Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

