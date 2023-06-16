First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 7,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082 in the last three months. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

